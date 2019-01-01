LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric pressure extends from the near Atlantic to the Alps. Fair weather today. A weak weather front arriving tomorrow.

Wednesday

Sunny! Except for a few early morning fog patches on the Plateau. Max Temps 24 on the plain. Up to 27 in Valais. 0 at 4200 meters elevation. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday

Partly Sunny. Some showers in the morning beginning along the Jura, spreading eastward across the Alps by noon. The snow line between 2000 and 2500 meters. Cooler. Max Temps 19 to 21 C. 0 at 2400 meters. Joran winds in the foothills of the Jura. Bise winds on the Plateau. In the mountains, moderate winds shifting from the West to the NE during the day.

Friday

Partly Sunny and generally dry on the Plateau and Jura. Chance of showers in the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line near 2100 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau. Max Temps 18 to 21 C.

Saturday

Partly sunny on the plain. Cloudier in the mountains. Probably some showers, more frequent over mountain ridges. Highs 18 to 21 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny. Some showers likely, more numerous over mountain ridges. Highs 17 to 20 C.

Monday and Tuesday

Partly Sunny days. Showers possible in the Alps.

Â

Thatâ€™s the weather on Wednesday, September 4th, produced by Meteo Suisse and presented in English by LifeStyle 74.

Itâ€™s our pleasure serving you day by day. The LifeStyle 74 team thank you for listening and wish you a pleasant day.

Thursday, Sept 5th, is a holiday in Canton Geneva "Jeune Genevois".