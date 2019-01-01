LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A cold front is crossing Switzerland and surrounding regions today, bringing very little rain, but much cooler air for several days.

Thursday

Cloudy this morning, with showers, more frequent along the Jura. This band of showers will progressively move eastward across Switzerland through tonight. The snow line lowering to 2300 meters. 5 to 10 cm. of snow expected above 2800 to 3000 meters. Max Temp 19 on the plain. Gusts of Joran winds on the Plateau this morning, becoming Bise winds this afternoon and evening. Strong winds in Rhone Valley. In the mountains, moderate W winds, shifting to the N and strengthening 2nd half of the day.

Friday

Only Partly Sunny and generally dry on the Plateau and Jura. Very cloudy in the Alps and PreAlps with a little rain. The snow line between 2200 and 2500 meters. Max Temp 17 on the Plain. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate to Strong Bise winds over ridges of the Jura. Moderate SE winds in the alps. 2 to 10 cm of fresh snow expected to fall, and up to 20 cm in the Eastern Valaisanne Alpes.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Some light precipitation, mainly in the mountains. The snow line near 2200 meters. Joran like Bise winds on the Plateau. Max temp 18 C.

Sunday

Generally cloudy with intermittent precipitation, especially in the mountains. Snow above 2200 meters. Max Temp 15 C.

Monday

Partly Sunny on the plain. Cloudier in the mountains with some rain, notably along the PreAlps. The snow line near 2000 meters. Max Temp 17 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

Partly Sunny on the Plain. Cloudier in the mountains with some showers. Continued cool for the season.

