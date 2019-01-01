LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Variable weather this weekend with cool, damp air flowing our way.



Friday

Quite Sunny on the plain, in the Rhone Valley and on the Jura. Generally cloudy in the PreAlps, Alps and Zurich. Max Temp near 18 C. 0 at 3300 meters. Moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak winds in the mountains.

5 to 10 cm of snow could fall in the Valaisanne Alps above 3000 meters.

Saturday

Quite sunny around Lake Leman and in Valais. Cloudier elsewhere. Some precipitation North of the Alps. The snow line near 2200 meters. Minimimun Temp 10 C. on the plain, Max 18. 0 at 2800 meters. NW winds, sometimes moderate.

Sunday

Very cloudy with some rain. Snow above 1800 meters. Max Temp 16 C.

Monday

Quite sunny on the plain. Partly sunny in the mountains. 18 C.

Tuesday and Wednesday

Partly sunny on the Jura and Plateau. Cloudier in the Alps and PreAlps, with some rain there. Snow above 2000 meters. High 17 C.

Thursday

Probably sunny.

