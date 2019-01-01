LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Mostly sunny today. Becoming cloudier by this evening. Max temp 18 C. 0 at 2900 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Quite sunny over the northern half of Switzerland. Partly sunny to the south. Light precipitation possible along the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temp 20. 0 at 3200 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Patches of morning Stratus on the Plateau, otherwise Sunny. 21 C.

Thursday & Friday

Sunny ! Except maybe some morning Stratus on the Plateau. High 23.



At the weekendâ€¦

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny days! Morning Stratus on the Plateau.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.

Thank you for make generous, regular donations to sustain this unusual radio network.