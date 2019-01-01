LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Sunny north of the Plateau and Jura today, Quite sunny around Lake Leman and the PreAlps. Partly Sunny in the Alps. Some light precipitation possible along the southerly slopes of the Valaisannes Alps. Max Temp 19 C. 0 at 3100 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Quite Sunny. Patches of morning Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temp 21 C. 25 in Valais. 0 at 3300 meters. Weak Bise on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday, Friday & Saturday

Sunny. But morning Stratus on the Plateau. Max Temp 23-24 C. Mid to upper 20s in Valais.

Sunday & Monday

Quite sunny days. Probably morning Stratus on the Plateau.

