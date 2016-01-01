RADIO 74 Donation Alerting Code

EnglishFranÃ§ais
To better communicate our current financial status to listener-supporters.

The Alerting Code consists of seven levels with 1 being "normal" and 7 being "death" of the station (heaven forbid!)

Code

Curent Situation

Consequences

  1  

Normal

Cash flow acceptable

All bills up to date

  2  

Alert

Cash flow below needs

Most bills up to date

  3  

Alarming

Cash flow slow

Most bills on hold

  4  

Crisis warning

Cash not flowing

All bills on hold

  5  

Catastrophe imminent

Maximum allowable operating debt

Foreclosure imminent

  6  

Station closed

Assets seized

Miracle needed

  7  

License lost

No recovery possible

Permanently closed

Â 

               Thank you for your support and solidarity !

Â 

 
