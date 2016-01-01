RADIO 74 Donation Alerting Code
Today
Code 3
To better communicate our current financial status to listener-supporters.
The Alerting Code consists of seven levels with 1 being "normal" and 7 being "death" of the station (heaven forbid!)
|
Code
|
Curent Situation
|
Consequences
|
1
|
Normal
|
Cash flow acceptable
|
All bills up to date
|
2
|
Alert
|
Cash flow below needs
|
Most bills up to date
|
3
|
Alarming
|
Cash flow slow
|
Most bills on hold
|
4
|
Crisis warning
|
Cash not flowing
|
All bills on hold
|
5
|
Catastrophe imminent
|
Maximum allowable operating debt
|
Foreclosure imminent
|
6
|
Station closed
|
Assets seized
|
Miracle needed
|
7
|
License lost
|
No recovery possible
|
Permanently closed
Â
Thank you for your support and solidarity !
Â