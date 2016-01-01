RADIO 74 Donation Alerting Code

Today

Code 3

To better communicate our current financial status to listener-supporters.

The Alerting Code consists of seven levels with 1 being "normal" and 7 being "death" of the station (heaven forbid!)

Code Curent Situation Consequences 1 Normal Cash flow acceptable All bills up to date 2 Alert Cash flow below needs Most bills up to date 3 Alarming Cash flow slow Most bills on hold 4 Crisis warning Cash not flowing All bills on hold 5 Catastrophe imminent Maximum allowable operating debt Foreclosure imminent 6 Station closed Assets seized Miracle needed 7 License lost No recovery possible Permanently closed

Thank you for your support and solidarity !

