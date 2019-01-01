LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Quite sunny today. But morning clouds over the Plateau and PreAlps. And some clouds during the day over the Jura. Chance of a light shower in the PreAlps. Max Temp 21 C. 24 in Valais. 0 at 3000 meters. Tendency of Joran winds at the foot of the Jura. NW winds in the mountains, sometimes moderate 2nd half of the day.

Thursday

Sunny, but skies partly veiled by high clouds. Max Temp 24 C. 26 in Valais. 0 at 4500 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate NW winds in the mountians.

Friday & Saturday

Sunny, and quite mild for the season. Highs 23 to 25 C on the Plateau and in the mountains.

Sunday

Sunny, but some morning Stratus on the Plateau and high cirrus clouds 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 26 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Quite sunny. Isolated showers possible during the afternoon in the Alps and PreAlps. Highs 24 to 26 C.

