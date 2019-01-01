LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday, Sept 12th

Sunny and mild today. Max Temp 24 C. on the Plain, 26 in Valais. 0 at 4600 meters elevation. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny. Very mild in the mountains. Max Temps 25 on the plain. 28 in Valais. 0 at 4500 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak NW in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday

A few Stratus clouds on the Plateau and Ajoie. Otherwise sunny! Max Temps 25 to 27 C. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau.

Monday

Quite Sunny. Isolated showers possible in the Alps during the afternoon. Highs 27 to 28 C.

Tuesday & Wednesday

More of the same lovely weather. Generally sunny. Isolated showers in the afternoon, mainly in the Alps.