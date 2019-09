LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday the 13th of September

Rare Fog patches at dawn. Otherwise Sunny and very mild today. Max temp 26 on the Plain. Up to 28 in Valais. 0 at 4700 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau. In the Mountains, weak NW winds. Probably clear skies this evening for observing and enjoying the full moon.

Tomorrow Saturday, Sunday & Monday

Some morning Stratus on the Plateau. Otherwise generally Sunny! Some high passing clouds at times. Max Temps 25 on the Plain. 28 in Valais. 0 at 4300 meters.

Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Showers possible, mainly in the Alps and PreAlps. Highs 24 to 26 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Quite sunny. Morning Stratus clouds possible on the Plateau.

That's the weather from LifeStyle 74 radio, produced by Meteo Suisse.



