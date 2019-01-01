LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Generally Sunny today, despite some passing clouds. Morning fog patches along waterways, especially North of the Plateau and in the Canton of Jura. Max Temps near 27 C. 28 in Valais. 0 at 3900 meters. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Quite Sunny with some passing clouds along the PreAlps towards Zurich. Max Temp near 26. 27 in Valais. Bise winds during the afternoon. In the mountains : Weak to moderate NW winds.

Wednesday

Quite sunny, but cooler. Morning Stratus on the Plateau and moderate Bise winds. Cloudier in the Valaisanne Alps. Highs 20 to 23 C.

Thursday

Morning Stratus possible on the Plateau, otherwise Quite Sunny. Highs 19 to 22 C.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Morning Stratus possible on the Plateau. Highs a comfortable 20 to 23.

Saturday

Sunny and Mild

Sunday

Quite sunny despite some passing clouds. Showers possible in the mountains.



Thatâ€™s the weather on LifeStyle 74 radio. Thank you for listening, and for donating! The summer months were particularly calm this year. Very few donations arrived, which leaves the radio station operating budget at over 50,000 CHf in arrears, or about 2 months behind.



Thank you for sending a generous donation at the soonest. Details here on our website.