LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

High Barometric Pressure over the British Isles is maintaining stable, fair weather across the Alps. A dry cold front will cross our region today bringing cooler temperatures.

Tuesday

Sunny, except some passing clouds, more numerous along the PreAlps, Zurich and in Eastern Switzerland. Max Temp. 27 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak NW winds shifting to the NE this afternoon and evening. Moderate Bise on the Jura.

Wednesday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau and along the PreAlps with Bise winds. Otherwise Quite Sunny. Cooler. Highs 20 on the Plain, up to 23 in Valais. 0 at 4000 meters. Moderate to strong Bise winds on the Jura, weak to moderate in the Alps.

Thursday & Friday

Quite Sunny. But morning Stratus possible on the Plateau with Bise winds. Max Temps 20 on the plain. Up to 23 in Valais.

Saturday

Sunny, except for some morning gray on the Plateau. Highs 22 to 24 C.

Sunday

Quite sunny and warm, with passing clouds. Isolated showers possible in the Valaisanne Alps.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Numerous passing clouds and a few showers possible. Continued warm.

