LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Except for some morning Status on the Plateau and the PreAlps, Sunny today. Cooler. Max Temps 21 on the plain, up to 24 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate Bise winds. Weak N winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny and mild. Max Temps 20 on the plain. Up to 22 in Valais. 0 rising from 3600 to 4000 meters. Moderate Bise winds. Weak NE winds in the mountains.

Friday

Following a cool night, Sunny. Max Temps 21 on the plain. Up to 24 in central Valais.

Saturday

Sunny. Although perhaps some morning fog or stratus on the Plateau. Max Temps 22 on the plain. Up to 25 in Valais, with tendency of Foehn winds there.

Sunday

Only Partly Sunny. Some showers possible 2nd half of the day along the Jura and in the Valaisanne PreAlps. Max Temps 22 on the plain, Up to 25 in Valais.

Monday

Partly Sunny. Passing clouds and a few rain drops possible.

Tuesday

Quite Sunny and probably dry.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by the official Swiss Weather Service, Meteo Suisse. We translate it into English for you, broadcast it many times of the day and night, and publish it on our website.

