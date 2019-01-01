LifeStyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Thursday, September 19th

Morning Stratus on the Plateau in places and in the Rhone Valley up to about 1500 meters elevation, largely dissipating by mid-day. Otherwise Sunny today. Max Temps 17 to 20 C. Up to 22 in Valais. 0 at 3800 meters. Moderate to strong Bise winds on the Plateau, attenuating by evening.

Friday

Sunny, except some morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 1200 meters. Max Temps 21 to 23 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Weak Bise on the Plateau.

Saturday

Perhaps some morning fog or stratus on the Plateau. But Mostly Sunny, though with high clouds at times. Max Temp 22 C. 25 in Valais.

Sunday

Only Partly Sunny. Numerous clouds. Some showers possible throughout the day, especially along the Jura and the Valaisannes Alps. High 23 C. Up to 25 in Valais with tendency of Foehn winds there.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Perhaps some showers, maybe with thunder. Highs 22 to 24 C.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.



