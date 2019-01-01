LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday

Patches of morning Stratus on the Plateau, up to about 1000 to 1300 meters. In other areas, and in the mountains, Sunny and mild. Max Temps 19 to 23 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Some Bise winds, mainly in Ajoie and the north end of the Plateau. Moderate N to NE winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Morning Fog or Stratus possible on the Plateau. Otherwise a beautiful sunny day, with some high passing clouds during the afternoon. Max Temps 22 to 25 C. 0 at 3800 meters. Southerly winds.

Sunday

Frequent clouds. Some showers, especially along the Jura and in the Valaisanne Alps. Precipitation intensifying during the evening and overnight, perhaps with thunder, especially around Lake Leman, Max Temps 22 to 25 C. Tendency of Foehn winds in Valais.

Monday

Cloudy at first with residual showers in the morning. But becoming quite sunny and generally dry by afternoon. Weather deteriorating from the west overnight into Tuesday. Max Temps 18 to 20 C.

Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Windy westerly conditions. Alternating periods of sunny and showery. Max Temps 20 to 23 C.

