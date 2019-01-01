Monday

Cloudy at first with some lingering showers, especially along the PreAlps. Becoming Sunnier and Dry in most areas, but continue cloudy along the Northern Slopes of the Alps. 10 to 20 cm of fresh snow should fall above 3000 meters. Max Temp 20 C. 0 at 2800 meters. In the mountains, moderate Westerly winds.

Tuesday

Remaining quite sunny in the morning especially in the alps and to the East. But becoming very cloudy with some showers 2nd half of the day. Snow above 2500 meters. Max Temps 20 C. 0 at 3200 meters, then lowering Tuesday evening. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Sometimes tempestuous W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Often cloudy with intermittent rain, more frequent in the PreAlps. Brighter at times, especially on the Plateau. Max Temp 19 C.

Thursday “La Nuit est Belle”

Residual showers in the morning, then becoming dry and progressively sunnier. Max Temp. 21 C.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday

Alternating periods of sunshine, but showers possible 2nd half of the day. Highs near 22 C.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather.

