EnglishFrançais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weather…

Monday
Cloudy at first with some lingering showers, especially along the PreAlps. Becoming Sunnier and Dry in most areas, but continue cloudy along the Northern Slopes of the Alps. 10 to 20 cm of fresh snow should fall above 3000 meters. Max Temp 20 C. 0 at 2800 meters. In the mountains, moderate Westerly winds.

Tuesday
Remaining quite sunny in the morning especially in the alps and to the East. But becoming very cloudy with some showers 2nd half of the day. Snow above 2500 meters. Max Temps 20 C. 0 at 3200 meters, then lowering Tuesday evening. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Sometimes tempestuous W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Often cloudy with intermittent rain, more frequent in the PreAlps. Brighter at times, especially on the Plateau. Max Temp 19 C.

Thursday “La Nuit est Belle”
Residual showers in the morning, then becoming dry and progressively sunnier. Max Temp. 21 C.

Friday, Saturday & Sunday
Alternating periods of sunshine, but showers possible 2nd half of the day. Highs near 22 C.

That’s LifeStyle 74 weather.

_______________________

Not-for-profit, listener sponsored LifeStyle 74 needs to hear from you. Accumulated operating debt for this summer now stands at just under 50,000 CHf. Thanks for donating to liquidate this debt at the soonest. How to donate? Full information here on our website.

Or ring up and request some pink BVs for making donations from a Swiss bank or the post. 022 501 78 65.
In France, 045 043 74 74.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 6 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright © 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.