LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Maybe some sunshine possible yet this morning, especially in the Alps and Eastern Switzerland. But clouds arriving. Some showers arriving in the West around mid-day, and maybe again in the late afternoon. Perhaps a shower in the East of the country towards evening. Max Temp 20 C. 0 at 3500 meters, but lowering to 2500 meters tonight. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong W-SW winds in the mountains, gale force over mountain ridges.

Wednesday

Often cloudy with intermittent rain, more frequent in the PreAlps. Sunny spells developing, mainly on the Plateau. Max Temp 20 C. 0 at 2500 meters. SW winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate. Strong in the mountains. 5 to 15 cm of snow forecast above 2800 meters and often foggy.

Thursday

Cloudy with some rain, mainly in the morning. Less cloudy in the afternoon. 20 C.

Friday

Alternating periods of clouds and sunrays. Chance of a shower 2nd half of the day in the Jura. Highs 21 to 23 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Variable Westerly weather. Alternating periods of sunshine and some showers. 20 C.

Monday

More of the same. Cooler Temps.



