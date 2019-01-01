LifeStyle 74 weather…

Wednesday, September 25th

Generally cloudy today, with scattered showers, more frequent in the mountains. A few sunrays on the plain. Rain more likely this evening and overnight. 5 to 15 cm of snow falling above 2800 meters. Max Temp 18 on the plain. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong W-SW winds in the mountains, sometimes tempestuous over ridges.

Tomorrow Thursday

Some rain yet in the morning, more frequent in the Alps and PreAlps. Clouds gradually clearing. Skies could be largely cloud free by evening, a lucky break for Geneva’s “La Nuit est Belle” when street lighting will be switched off for the night, allowing city people to gaze up at the starry heavens. Max Temps 18 to 21 C. The 0 near 3900 meters. SW winds on the plain, sometimes moderate. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Morning fog on the Plateau; becoming mostly Sunny. Max Temps 24 C. Cloudier 2nd half of the day. Perhaps a shower towards evening in the Alps.

Saturday & Sunday

Variable westerly weather. Partly sunny and generally dry. But slight chance of isolated showers North of the Alps. Sunnier around Lake Leman. 22 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Probably continued westerly conditions. Windier.



