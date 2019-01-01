LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Cloudy this morning with residual showers, more pronounced in the Alps and PreAlps. The snow line between 2600 and 2800 meters. Clouds gradually diminishing this afternoon. Probably Starry skies tonight. Max Temps 18 to 21 C. Moderate SW winds. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Quite sunny, despite some morning fog patches on the Plateau and some high clouds. Highs 22 to 25 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Moderate SW winds. Moderate to strong W-SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Quite sunny, but sometimes some clouds along the Alps and a slight chance of shower there, especially early morning. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in Central Valais. Max Temp 21 C.

Sunday

Sunny ! Highs 22 to 24 C.

Monday

Westerly conditions. Partly Sunny and Windy. Some showers possible, notably over high ground. Max Temps 21 to 23 C.

Tuesday

Often cloudy with some rain. Mild temps and windy.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line lowering to 2000 meters. Cooler.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

Donations to LifeStyle 74 are needed and welcome now. Please donate in the name of RADIO 74, through Home and Family Life Association of Switzerland. Details here on our website.

Ring the station in Switzerland on 022 501 78 65 to request some pink slips, the bulletins de versement (BVs) for making cash donations at a Swiss bank or at the Post.

In France 045 043 74 74 More details below...