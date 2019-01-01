LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday

Quite sunny today. Clouds arriving from the West 2nd half of the afternoon followed by some showers along the Jura, progressively reaching other areas. Max Temps 21 to 23 C. 0 at 3500 meters. Weak SW winds in the morning, strengthening by afternoon. Gusty Joran winds at the foot of the Jura. In the mountains, moderate to strong W-SW winds.

Saturday

Quite Sunny, but sometimes cloudy along the Alps with slight chance of showers early. Sunnier from Lake Leman to Central Valais. Max Temps 19 to 21 C. 0 at 3000 meters, rising to 3800 meters. Winds : weak SW. In the mountains moderate to strong SW.

Sunday

Quite Sunny much of the day. Clouds and rain at end of the day. Highs 22 to 25 C.

Monday

Variable, Westerly weather. Partly Sunny and windy. But some showers over high ground, less likely on the plain. Gusty Joran winds possible on the Plateau. Highs 19 to 22 C.

Tuesday

Variable weather. Alternating periods of rain and shine. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in Valais. Highs 20 to 22 C.

Wednesday

Cloudy with some rain. Highs 18 to 20 C.

Thursday

Partly Sunny. Probably dry and cool. Highs 16 to 18 C.

