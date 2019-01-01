LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Sunny today on the Plateau and in the Alps. Quite sunny elsewhere. Max Temp 22 C. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain. O at 4000 meters. In the Mountains W-NW winds, strong this morning, weakening this afternoon.

Tuesday

A few fog patches on the plateau, otherwise Sunny in the morning. Clouds arriving from the west by afternoon with some rain, perhaps with thunder. Snow in the mountains above 3000 meters. Max Temp 22 C. 0 at 3700 meters, lowering to 3200 meters. SW winds, sometimes steady on the plain. Strong SW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness on the plain, with some showers, alternating with sunrays, especially along the Jura and in Central Valais. Remaining cloudier in the mountains with precipitation. The snow line lowering to near 2300 meters. Max temp 19 C.

Thursday

Sunny. Max Temp 16. Possibly freezing temperatures on the plain at dawn.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Max Temp 19 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Probably quite sunny and mild.

That's LifeStyle 74 weather in English, produced in French by Meteo Suisse.

