LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A cold front is crossing our region today, bringing some precipitation tonight, and cooler air Wednesday.

Tuesday

Sunny at first. Clouds arriving by afternoon, followed by some rain by evening and overnight, perhaps with thunder. Snow above 2800 meters. Max Temps 21 to 23 C. 0 at 3700 meters, lowering to 3200 meters tonight. Moderate SW winds this afternoon, sometimes strong this evening.

Wednesday

Variable weather on the plain, some showers, but also some sunrays. Sunnier at the foot of the Jura and in Central Valais. Remaining cloudy in the mountains with some precipitation, more frequent along the northerly slopes of the Alps. The snow line near 2000 meters. 5 to 20 cm of snow above 2500 to 3000 meters. Max temp on the plain 17 to 20 C. 0 at 2500 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain, W-NW in the mountains.

Thursday

Sunny! Cold at dawn. Ground frost possible. Max afternoon temps 14 to 17 C. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Friday

Quite Sunny. Morning frost again possible. Max Temps 15 to 18 C.

Saturday

Patches of Morning Stratus, but generally Sunny. Highs 16 to 19 C.

Sunday & Monday

Probably variable weather with showers at times.

