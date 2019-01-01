LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Cloudy today with showers, more frequent in the mountains. Brief sunrays possible on the plain, mainly at the foot of the Jura and in Central Valais. The snow line near 2200 meters, lowering to 1600 meters this evening as the showers end. 5 to 15 cm of snow in the mountains. Max Temps 17 to 19 C. Weak to moderate SW winds, gusty Joran winds in the Jura foothills at end of the afternoon, Bise winds by evening. Moderate W-NW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny ! Cool at dawn and a chance of ground frost. Max Temps 14 to 18 C. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate NW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Windy. Quite sunny at first, but clouds arriving. Chance of showers increasing. Max Temps near 16 C.

Saturday

Residual showers in the morning, but becoming quite sunny. Highs 15 to 19 C.

Sunday

Probably windy. Chance of showers at times. Highs 15 to 17 C.

Monday

Probably variable weather. Cooler.

Tuesday

Sunny.



