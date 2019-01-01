LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Sunny this morning. Clouds arriving from the West towards evening. Max Temps 15 to 18 C. 0 a 1700 meters, rising to 2500 meters. Weak Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate N winds in the mountains, strong over Alpine passes.

Friday

Becoming cloudy North of the Alps in the morning. Some rain in places beginning around noon, becoming wide-spread and intensifying by evening.

Min Temps 2 to 5 at dawn. Ground frost likely. Afternoon Max Temp 15 C.

0 at 2800 meters. Sustained Westerly winds north of the Alps, with gusts to 50 or 70 Km/h on the plain. Strong W winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Often cloudy in the morning with a little rain, frequent along the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line near 2200 meters. Generally sunny and dry by afternoon. Max Temps 16 to 19 C.

Sunday

Partly Sunny in the morning. Then becoming cloudy with rain from the West. The snow line near 2200 meters. Sustained W winds. Max Temps 14 to 17 C.

Monday

Residual clouds in the morning, with just a few rain drops. Then becoming Sunny in all areas. Max Temps 13 to 16 C.

Tuesday

Probably Partly Sunny North of the alps. A few rain drops not excluded. Sunny in Valais.

Wednesday

Probably Sunny and dry.

