LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A series of weather fronts will cross our region over coming days in a Westerly current.

Friday

A cold front will cross our region today. Clouds and showers arriving from the West this morning, especially North of the Alps, scattered on the plain, more frequent over high ground. More light rain this evening and tonight. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 2400 meters, the snow line lowering to 2000 meters this evening. Max Temp 15. Moderate SW winds on the plain. Strong W winds in the mountains, sometimes gale force over ridges.

Saturday

Cloudy in the morning with residual showers. 2 to 5 cm of snow above 2000 meters. Becoming sunnier by afternoon. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 2700 meters. Moderate SW to W winds, weakening. In the mountains, moderate to strong W-NW winds.

Sunday

Partly sunny at first. But then the next cold front with rain arriving during the afternoon or evening. Snow above 2000 meters. Max Temp 16 C. SW winds, sometimes strong.

Monday

Cloudy at first with residual showers. Snow as low as 1600 meters. Generally sunny and dry in the afternoon. High 15 C. Moderate Bise winds.

Tuesday

Partly sunny. A few rain drops. Max temp 17 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Variable weather. A few showers.



