LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Westerly Weather conditions all this week. Alternating periods of shine with dry, and clouds with rain.

Monday

Mostly Sunny today. Max Temp 16 C. 0 at 3300 meters. Weak to moderate N winds in the mountains. Cloudier tonight especially along the Jura.

Tuesday

Cloudy along the Jura and on the Plateau, with some rain drops. Quite sunny in the Alps. Cloudy by evening with some rain, beginning along the Jura. Max Temp 18 C. 0 at 3000 meters, lowering 2000 meters during the day. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Mostly Cloudy with some rain. The snow line lowering from 3000 to 1700 meters. Max Temp 14 C.

Thursday

Clouds and rain at first. Weather improving by afternoon, later in the PreAlps. The snow line near 1700 meters. 14 C.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy, partly sunny. Some morning gray on the Plateau. 18 C.

Saturday

Probably Partly Sunny and dry.

Sunday

Some light rain likely, especially in the mountains.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather.

LifeStyle 74 is a listener supported community service, on the air today thanks to donations by thoughtful listeners like you. The station needs to hear from you tangibly, regularly.