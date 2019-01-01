LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy North of the Alps today with a few rain drops possible along the Jura. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in the PreAlps. Quite Sunny in Valais. Cloudy in all areas this evening. Light rain over high ground. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 4000 meters. On the Plateau, weak to moderate SW winds. In the mountains moderate W winds, strengthening this evening.

Wednesday

Frequent rain, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 2800 to 2000 meters during the day. 10 to 15 cm of snow will fall above 2500 meters, locally 30 cm above 3000 meters. Max Temp 15 C. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong to gale force W winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Variable Westerly conditions. Sunnier in the morning in the Alps. Weather deteriorating towards mid-day. Expect some rain towards evening. Snow above 2000 meters. High 16 C.

Friday

Becoming Mostly Sunny by afternoon. High 18 C.

Saturday

Morning Fog possible on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny. 20 C.

Sunday

Sunny and mild. Maybe some morning Fog on the Plateau.

Monday

Mostly Sunny and mild.

