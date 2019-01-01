EnglishFranÃ§ais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy North of the Alps today with a few rain drops possible along the Jura. Sunnier around Lake Leman and in the PreAlps. Quite Sunny in Valais. Cloudy in all areas this evening. Light rain over high ground. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 4000 meters.   On the Plateau, weak to moderate SW winds. In the mountains moderate W winds, strengthening this evening.

Wednesday
Frequent rain, especially along the Jura and PreAlps. The snow line lowering from 2800 to 2000 meters during the day. 10 to 15 cm of snow will fall above 2500 meters, locally 30 cm above 3000 meters. Max Temp 15 C. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong to gale force W winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Variable Westerly conditions. Sunnier in the morning in the Alps. Weather deteriorating towards mid-day. Expect some rain towards evening. Snow above 2000 meters. High 16 C.

Friday
Becoming Mostly Sunny by afternoon. High 18 C.

Saturday
Morning Fog possible on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny. 20 C.

Sunday
Sunny and mild. Maybe some morning Fog on the Plateau.

Monday
Mostly Sunny and mild.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather, produced by Meteo Suisse.

Thank you for donating to keep this community radio service on the air. May we suggest as little as 1 CHf per day, sent monthly. When every listener makes this small gest, LifeStyle 74 radio will be able to remain debt free and out of difficulty.

Details on how to donate here on our website. We thank you!

 
