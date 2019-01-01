LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

An active cold front is crossing our region today bringing rain. Mild autumn weather should return by Friday giving you a beautiful weekend.

Wednesday

Cloudy with Frequent Rain today, locally abundant rain, especially along the PreAlps and in Lower Valais. The snow line lowering to near 2000 meters this morning. 10 to 15 cm of fresh snow above 2500 meters. Up to 30 cm above 3000 meters. Brief sunrays on the Plateau this afternoon. Weather calming in all areas this evening. Max temps 11 to 15 C. Moderate SW winds on the Plateau. Strong to tempestuous SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Partly Sunny North of the Alps. A shower or two possible along the Jura. Sunny and dry from Lac Leman to Valais. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 2400 meters. SW winds often moderate at first, diminishing during the afternoon. In the mountains, moderate to strong W winds. Tempestuous NW winds in the High Mountains.

Friday

Sunny and milder, especially in the mountains. Max Temp 19 C. 0 at 4000 meters.

Saturday

Sunny skies, veiled by high cirrus clouds in the afternoon. High 19 C. on the plain and in the mountains.

Sunday

Morning Fog possible on the Plateau. Otherwise Sunny. High 19 C.

Monday

Probably Mostly Sunny and dry. Continued mild. Highs around 19 C.

Tuesday

Chance of light rain. High around 19 C.

LifeStyle 74 weather is produced by Meteo Suisse. We translate the French version to English, broadcast both, and make them available on our website.

