The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Itâ€™s a transition day. From tomorrow, high barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps bringing mild, sunny weather over the weekend.

Thursday
Variable conditions north of the Alps today. Probably some showers this morning, especially along the Jura. Snow as low as 1600 meters. Sunny and dry this afternoon. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 2400 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain, diminishing this afternoon. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Friday
Sunny and much warmer, especially noticable in the mountains. Max Temp 19 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Moderate W-SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday
Sunny and warm. Skies somewhat veiled by cirrus clouds by afternoon. 20 C.

Monday
Sunny in the morning. Weather probably deteriorating with some rain. 20 C.

Tuesday
Variable conditions. Some rain, some shine. Less mild.

Wednesday
Probably sunny.

The weather in English, a service of LifeStyle 74.

Thank you for remembering to send a little donation whenever you can. The radio station counts on your faithful support.

Thank you!

 
