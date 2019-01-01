LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Itâ€™s a transition day. From tomorrow, high barometric pressure will extend from the Azores to the Alps bringing mild, sunny weather over the weekend.

Thursday

Variable conditions north of the Alps today. Probably some showers this morning, especially along the Jura. Snow as low as 1600 meters. Sunny and dry this afternoon. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 2400 meters. Moderate SW winds on the plain, diminishing this afternoon. Moderate to strong W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Sunny and much warmer, especially noticable in the mountains. Max Temp 19 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Moderate W-SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny and warm. Skies somewhat veiled by cirrus clouds by afternoon. 20 C.

Monday

Sunny in the morning. Weather probably deteriorating with some rain. 20 C.

Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some rain, some shine. Less mild.

Wednesday

Probably sunny.

