LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Friday

Mostly Sunny today. Max Temp 19 C. both on the plain and in the mountains. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak SW winds on the Plateau. Moderate W-SW winds in the mountains.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny! Some high clouds in the afternoon. Max Temp 20 C. 23 in Valais. Moderate SW winds in the mountains with excellent visability.

Monday

Sunny much of the day. Weather probably deteriorating towards evening, followed by some rain. Max Temp 20 C. 24 in Valais with Foehn winds.

Tuesday

Cloudy. Some rain at times. Highs 16 to 18 C.

Wednesday

Probably sunny and dry.

Thursday

Partly cloudy, but probably dry.