LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday

Generally Sunny today. Clouds arriving this evening from the south. Max Temps 22 to 24 C. 0 at 3600 meters. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, becoming strong, especially in Chablais. Moderate to strong S-SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday An umbrella day

Very cloudy with frequent rain, locally abundant in the west of the country and in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 2800 meters at first, lowering to 2200 meters by evening. 20 to 30 cm of snow in the mountains above 2800 meters. Max Temp 17 C. Westerly winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate. Strong to tempestuous S winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Rain probably ending in the morning. Becoming sunny beginning in the West. Max Temp 16 C.

Thursday

Probably Mostly Sunny. 18 C.

Friday

Likely cloudier with rain. 18 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Probably variable conditions. Rain possible. Cooler from Sunday.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener sponsored radio station. We thank you for your generous, regular cash donations which make it possible for us to continue serving you.