EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday
Generally Sunny today. Clouds arriving this evening from the south. Max Temps 22 to 24 C. 0 at 3600 meters. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys, becoming strong, especially in Chablais. Moderate to strong S-SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday An umbrella day
Very cloudy with frequent rain, locally abundant in the west of the country and in the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line near 2800 meters at first, lowering to 2200 meters by evening. 20 to 30 cm of snow in the mountains above 2800 meters. Max Temp 17 C. Westerly winds on the Plateau, sometimes moderate. Strong to tempestuous S winds in the mountains.

Wednesday
Rain probably ending in the morning. Becoming sunny beginning in the West. Max Temp 16 C.

Thursday
Probably Mostly Sunny. 18 C.

Friday
Likely cloudier with rain. 18 C.

Saturday & Sunday
Probably variable conditions. Rain possible. Cooler from Sunday.

Thatâ€™s the weather from LifeStyle 74, the listener sponsored radio station. We thank you for your generous, regular cash donations which make it possible for us to continue serving you.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 17 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.