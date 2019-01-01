LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Itâ€™s an umbrella day. Cloudy and rainy today. Frequent rain in Western Switzerland and adjacent France. The snow line lowering from 2800 to 2000 meters by this evening. 15 to 30 cm of fresh snow will fall in the mountains above 2500 to 2800 meters, locally up to 40 cm of snow. Max Temp 15 C.

W-SW winds, sometimes moderate on the Plateau this afternoon. In the mountains, strong S winds shifting to the west.

Wednesday

Some morning Fog patches possible on the plain, otherwise Most Sunny. Max Temp 17 C. 0 rising from 2400 to 3000 meters. Weak SW winds. Moderate in the mountains.

Thursday

Quite sunny, partly cloudy, denser clouds along the Jura. Sunny in Valais. Clouds arriving from the West by evening. Some rain drops possible along the Jura. Highs 16 to 19 C.

Friday

Cloudy north of the alps. Some rain during the morning. The snow line near 2500 meters. Max temps 15 to 18 C.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain, but less wet around Lake Leman and along the Jura. Frequent rain in the Alps. The snow line near 2100 meters. Highs 14 to 17 C.

Sunday & Monday

Variable weather. Some clouds with showers. Also some shine.



