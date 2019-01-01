LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

A pause in the wet weather today and tomorrow, but the weekend promises to be wet.

Wednesday

Quite sunny today, despite some high clouds, mainly along the Jura. Max Temp 17 on the plain. 0 at 2200 meters, rising to 3000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain, moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Mostly Sunny on the Plateau and in the PreAlps, Partly Sunny along the Jura.

Clouds arriving by late evening. Maybe some rain overnight along the Jura. Max Temp 17 C. 0 at 3000 meters. Weak SW winds on the plain. Moderate to strong SW winds in the mountains.

Friday

Cloudy north of the Alps, and along the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Rain during the morning. The snow line lowering from 2500 to 2100 meters. Max Temps 15 to 18 C.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Intermittent to Frequent rain, sometime abundant rain in the West of the country. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. High 15 C.

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday.

Variable weather conditions, alternating periods of rain and shine. Rain more likely in the West and along the S slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. Highs 14 to 17 C.

____________________



LifeStyle 74 is a community service radio network heard on DAB+ radios in the area of Geneva, Lausanne, Zurich and Sion, in Switzerland. In France, we broadcast on FM at Geneva, Annecy and at 5 other cities in Haute Savoie and Ain.

LifeStyle 74 is essentially non-commercial, not-for-profit and listener supported. If we havenâ€™t heard from you lately, thank you for making a generous donation at the soonest. We always need your help.

Instructions on how to donate are on the homepage of our website.

Or ring LifeStyle 74 radio on Swiss number 022 501 78 65.

In France 045 043 74 74.