LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Some sunshine and dry yet today. But a vast zone of Low Barometric Pressure will cover much of the Continent from tomorrow through Monday. A series of weather fronts will bring us rain over the weekend.

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy along the Jura. Partly Sunny on the Plateau. Mostly Sunny along the PreAlps and in Valais. Clouds arriving from the West this afternoon. Rain beginning along the Jura this evening. The snow line near 2600 meters. Max Temp 17 C. Weak SW winds on the Plateau, sometimes strong over peaks of the Jura.

Friday

Mostly cloudy North of the Alps. Some light rain in the morning. The snow line between 2300 and 2500 meters. Max Temps 16 to 18 on the plain. Weak SW winds on the Plateau. Moderate in the mountains.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy. Frequent rain, sometimes heavy rain in the West of Switzerland and adjacent France. The snow line between 2000 and 2400 meters. Highs 14 to 17 C.

Sunday

Cloudy. Intermittent rain. The snow line lowering to between 1800 and 2000 meters. Highs 14 to 17 C.

Monday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain, some shine. The snow line between 1800 and 2000 meters. Highs 13 to 16 C.

Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some sunshine, but a few showers yet possible, mainly in the Alps.

Wednesday

Probably Sunny.

