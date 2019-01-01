LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Several waves of rain coming from the SW will cross our region, now through Tuesday. Expect heavy downpours at times.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy today. Some light showers on the plain this morning, becoming more frequent this afternoon, beginning along the Jura. The snow line between 2300 and 2500 meters. Generally dry in Valais. Max Temp 17 C. Moderate SW winds.

Saturday

Mostly Cloudy with frequent rain, sometimes abundant in Western Switzerland and adjacent France, and the southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Perhaps a clap of thunder. The snow line between 2000 and 2400 meters. Max Temp 17 C. Moderate SW winds. Foehn winds in the Alpine valleys. Strong S winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Cloudy. Frequent rain, sometimes abundant rain in the West of the Jura, the West end of Lake Leman and along the S slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. The snow line between 2000 and 2400 meters. Not as much rain in the East of the Swiss Romande. Foehn winds in the Alps. Max Temps 14 to 17 C.

Monday

Mostly Cloudy. Frequent rain, heavy rain at times in the West and on the Southerly slopes of the Valaisanne Alps. Foehn in the Alps. Local stormy. Max Temps 14 to 17 C.

Tuesday

Variable conditions. Some sunshine at times, but some showers still possible, mainly on the S slopes of the Alps. High 14 C.

Wednesday & Thursday

Partly Sunny. Little or no rain. Fog patches or Stratus clouds possible on the Plateau. Quite sunny in central Valais. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps.

