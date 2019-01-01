LifeStyle 74 is Listener Sponsored

This radio station is a community service, not-for-profit, essentially non-commercial, sponsored primarily by donations from you our listeners. Thank you for your generous, regular... ideally monthly support.



CURRENT OPERATING DEFECIT : 43,000 CHf



There are several ways to donate

In Switzerland, all donations to LifeStyle 74 radio are sent via the Home and Family Life Association.

Bank Name: UBS

IBAN: CH11 0024 0240 2690 5700N

SWIFT (BIC): UBSWCHZH80A

Send cash at a Swiss bank or post using a preprinted rose colored BV, a Bulletin de Versement. Ring up and weâ€™ll send you a few in the mail: 022 501 78 65

In France, all donations are sent to Sante Totale RADIO 74.

Bank Name: Banque Populaire des Alpes

74160 St. Julien-en-Genevois, France

IBAN: FR76 16807 00060 301 822 992 13 32

SWIFT: CCBPFRPPGRE

Or mail a check to RADIO 74, BP 388, 74163 St. Julien-en-Genevois, France.

In France ring us on: 045 043 74 74.