LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday, October 21st

Cloudy today with frequent precipitation, abundant along mountain ridges in the Valaisan Alps and in the High Valley. 20 to 40 cm of fresh snow will fall in the mountains above 3200 meters. Max Temps 16 on the plain. 0 near 3100 meters elevation. Moderate to strong S winds in the mountains.

Tuesday

Weather improving for two days. Mostly Sunny skies. Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 1100 meters. Max Temp 16 on the plain. 21 in Valais. 0 at 3500 meters. Moderate S winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 meters, otherwise Sunny. Max Temp 16 C. Up to 22 in Valais. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Weather deteriorating by evening.

Thursday

Cloudy. Rainy. The snow line near 2500 meters. Perhaps some sunrays by afternoon. Max Temp 16 C. Up to 20 in Valais.

Friday

Fair weather. High 16 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Sunny and mild, notably in the mountains. Morning Stratus on the Plateau.

