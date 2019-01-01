EnglishFrançais
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Think it Through, a new series of programs here on LifeStyle 74 radio, deals with significant issues of the 21st Century.

On Monday, October 21st, we considered genetics, what modern science has discovered, and the implications for sustaining or repudiating the Theory of Evolution.

Our guest speaker was Dr. John Sanford.

Dr. Sanford gave an overview of his scientific research as described in his book, written for the general public, “Genetic Entropy and the Mystery of the Genome.”

You can watch this video in unedited form at:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_edD5HOx6Q0

 

 
