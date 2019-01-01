LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Advance warning ! Europe will return to winter time this coming Saturday Night. Fall back one hour this early Sunday morning at 3am.

Tuesday

Some rain yet this morning in Western Switzerland, then becoming sunny and dry, especially in the Alps and PreAlps. Patches of Stratus clouds on the Plateau and at the foot of the Jura up to near 1200 meters. Max Temps 16 on the plain. Up to 22 in Valais. 0 at 3700 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds on the Plateau. Moderate S winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Sunny! But Stratus Clouds on the Plateau up to about 800 meters. Cloudier in all areas by afternoon. Rain beginning Wednesday night, Early Thursday morning. Max Temps 16 on the Plain. 24 in Valais. O at 3700 meters. Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Moderate S winds in the mountains, shifting to SE during the afternoon, becoming strong to gale force over mountain peaks.

Thursday

Cloudy. Some rain, mainly in the morning. The snow line near 2500 meters. Nice sunny spells in the afternoon. High 17 C. 21 in Valais.

Friday

Quite sunny. Morning Stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 meters. 16 degrees on the plain, up to 20 in Valais.

Saturday

Sunny ! Morning Stratus on the Plateau. 15 C. Up to 20 in Valais and at 1000 meters elevation.

Sunday & Monday

Sunny and mild in the mountains. Stratus clouds over the Plateau.

