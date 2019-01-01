LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday, October 23rd

Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to about 1000 meters could partially dissipate today. Mostly Sunny elsewhere this morning, then clouds arriving from the SW this afternoon. Some rain this evening in the Westâ€¦ Lake Leman area, along the Jura and the Southerly peaks of the Valaisanne Alps. Max Temps 15 to 18 C. Up to 25 in Valais due to Foehn winds in the Alpine Valleys. Moderate S winds in the mountains, turning to SE, becoming tempestuous over mountain peaks. 0 at 3800 meters.

Thursday

Mostly Cloudy. Some light rain North of the Alps and in Central Valais. Rain often continuous in the Simplon region and the Conches Valley. The snow line near 2600 meters. A few sun rays locally. Max Temp 17 on the Plain. 0 lowering from 3400 to 3000 meters. Strong to tempestuous S winds in the mountains, weakening by afternoon. 5 to 10 cm of snow will fall above 2800 meters. Up to 30 cm in the Simplon region.

Friday

Sunny above 2000 meters. Perhaps Stratus covering the Plain. Max temp 17. Up to 19 in Valais. Mild in the mountains. 0 at 4000 meters. Bise winds on the Plateau.

Saturday

Sunny in most areas, but morning Stratus on the Plateau. Highs 17 to 20 C.

Sunday

Forecast uncertain. Possibly still dry and partly sunny. Highs 16 to 18 C.

Monday & Tuesday

Partly Sunny. Chance of showers.

