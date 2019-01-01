LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday, October 24th

Cloudy at times today with a shower possible here or there at any time. But in Valais, continuous rain along the peaks of the Valaisanne Alps and in the Conches Valley. The snow line between 2500 and 2800 meters above which 5 to 20 cm of snow is expected. Up to 30 cm in the Simplon area. Max Temps 17 to 20 C. Strong S winds in the mountains this morning, then weakening.

Friday

Becoming sunny in the mountains. Stratus or low clouds on the Plain gradually dissipating. Excellent visability in the mountains by afternoon. Max Temps 16 to 19 C. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Stratus clouds covering the plateau up to about 800 meters, largely dissipating by afternoon. Above and elsewhere, a beautiful sunny day. Max Temp 16 on the plain, up to 20 in Valais and in the middle mountains.

Sunday

Weather uncertain. But Stratus likely on the Plateau up to near 800 meters, dissipating by afternoon. Elsewhere, probably sunny at first. Clouds arriving 2nd half of the day. Highs 16 to 18 C.

Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Variable cloudiness. Some rain possible North of the alps. High near 14 C.

