LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Clock change this weekend

Turn your watch and clocks back one hour this Saturday night. As of 3am Sunday all EU countries return to winter standard time. Fall Back. Turn your clocks back one hour this Saturday night.

Friday

Residual clouds this morning, especially along the PreAlps and in the Rhone Valley. Then becoming sunny in most areas. Max Temp 17 C. on the Plain, up to 19 in Valais. The 0 degree temperature line rising from 3000 to 4000 meters. Tendency of Bise winds on the Plateau this afternoon. Weak variable winds in the mountains.

Saturday

Fog or Stratus on the Plateau up to about 700 meters, dissipating by afternoon. Sunny elsewhere. Max Temp 17 on the Plain. Up to 21 in Central Valais. 0 at 4000 meters. Weak SE winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Fog or stratus on the Plateau up to about 800 meters. Mostly sunny above. Clouds arriving 2nd half of the day. Max Temp 17. 20 in Valais.

Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday & Thursday

Forecast uncertain. Probably variable cloudiness. Maybe some rain at times North of the Alps. Max Temps 14 to 16 C.

