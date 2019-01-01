EnglishFranÃ§ais
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Monday, October 28th

Cloudy with some rain, light rain round Lake Leman and in Valais with rare sunrays. Rain more sporadic this afternoon and evening. The snow line near 2800 meters. Max Temps 13 to 17 C. +6 at 2000 meters. Weak SW winds in the mountains.

Tuesday
Cloudy with intermittent rain, more frequent along the PreAlps. The snow line lowering to 2200 mters. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 2600 meters. Max Temps 11 to 14 on the Plateau. +2 to +5 at 2000 meters.   Moderate N winds in the Alps.

Wednesday
Some rain yet possible in the morning, mainly in the Alps. The snow line near 1800 meters. Probably becoming Mostly Sunny and dry by afternoon in the mountains. Cloudier on the Plateau with moderate Bise winds. Highs 10 to 13.

Thursday
Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to 1000 to 1200 meters, partly dissipating by mid-day. Sunny elsewhere. Clouds arriving by evening. Highs 9 to 12 C.

Friday
Cloudy. Some rain. The snow line near 2500 meters. 12 C.

Saturday
Probably cloudy. Some rain, mainly along the PreAlps.

Sunday
Probably variable. Maybe some rain, especially in the PreAlps.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

