LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Tuesday

Cloudy today with light precipitation at times, mainly along the PreAlps. The snow line lowering to near 2400 meters. Brief sunny periods possible in Valais. Max Temps 11-14 on the Plateau. 16 in Valais. + 5 at 2000 meters elevation. Weak to moderate Bise winds North of the Alps. Weak to moderate W-NW winds in the mountains.

Wednesday

Mostly cloudy, but generally dry North of the Alps. Maybe some sunrays, more frequent in the afternoon. Max Temps 12 on the Plateau. 15 in Valais. +4 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate Bise winds North of the Alps, W-NW in the mountains.

Thursday

Morning Stratus clouds on the Plateau up to about 800 meters. Rain arriving from the West beginning around mid-day. The snow line between 2000 and 2200 meters. Max Temps 10 to 13 C.

Friday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. The snow line near 2500 meters. 14 C. Westerly winds.

Saturday

Continued cloudy and mild with some rain. Snow above 2000 meters. 14 C.

Sunday & Monday

Cloudy, Westerly weather. Mild and windy with intermittent rain.



