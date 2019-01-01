LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Generally cloudy today. Perhaps a few sunrays during the day, but also a shower or two. The snow line near 2400 meters. Max Temp 14 C. +2 at 2000 meters. Light Bise winds on the Plateau. Weak to moderate W winds in the mountains.

Thursday

Morning gray on the Plateau up to about 800 meters. Partly sunny elsewhere. But clouds arriving by afternoon with showers by evening. Max Temp 13 C. +3 at 2000 meters. Moderate W Winds in the mountains.

Friday

Some sun at first, then becoming cloudy and rainy. The snow line near 2200 meters. Max Temp 14 C.

Saturday

Very cloudy with frequent rain. Snow above 2400 meters. Strong SW winds. 15 C.

Sunday, Monday & Tuesday

Wet, windy, westerly weather conditions. Frequent rain Monday and Tuesday. Tendency of Foehn winds in the Alps. High around 14 C.

Thatâ€™s the short and medium range weather forecast from LifeStyle 74 radio, produced by Meteo Suisse.

