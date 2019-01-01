EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

LifeStyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Thursday, October 31st

Mostly Cloudy today. Some light rain this afternoon. Snow above 2200 meters. Max Temp 12 on the plain. +4 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Friday
Mostly Cloudy. Some rain during the 2nd half of the day. Snow above 2200 meters. Max Temp 14 C. +5 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain, strengthening. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Saturday
Cloudy. Frequent rain. Snow line near 2200 meters. Strong SW winds. 15 C.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday
Wet, windy, Westerly weather. Frequent rain. The snow line near 1800 meters. 13 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by Meteo Suisse. We interpret it into English, broadcast it and post it on our website.

May we ask you to send a donation this month? We need a boost from every listener to keep our bills paid and keep LifeStyle 74 running for you. Donate here at our website.  Many thanks!

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 10 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.