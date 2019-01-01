LifeStyle 74 Weatherâ€¦ Thursday, October 31st

Mostly Cloudy today. Some light rain this afternoon. Snow above 2200 meters. Max Temp 12 on the plain. +4 at 2000 meters. Weak W winds in the mountains.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain during the 2nd half of the day. Snow above 2200 meters. Max Temp 14 C. +5 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain, strengthening. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Saturday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. Snow line near 2200 meters. Strong SW winds. 15 C.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Wet, windy, Westerly weather. Frequent rain. The snow line near 1800 meters. 13 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by Meteo Suisse. We interpret it into English, broadcast it and post it on our website.

May we ask you to send a donation this month? We need a boost from every listener to keep our bills paid and keep LifeStyle 74 running for you. Donate here at our website. Many thanks!