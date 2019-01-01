LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Saturday

Cloudy. Frequent rain. Snow line near 2200 meters. Strong SW winds. 15 C.

Sunday, Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday

Wet, windy, Westerly weather. Frequent rain. The snow line near 1800 meters. 13 C.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather, produced by Meteo Suisse. We interpret it into English, broadcast it and post it on our website.

