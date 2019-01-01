LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

General Situation

Couter-clockwise winds rotating around a vast Low Pressure system over the British Isles will draw damp, cool air towards the NW Alps from the SW until at least mid-week.

Monday

Cloudy with some rain today. The snow line rising to near 1800 meters, then lowing to 1400 meters tonight. Max Temps on the plain 13 C. +1 at 2000 meters. Moderate, gusty SW winds. Strong SW winds in the mountains, tempestuous in the high mountains. 10 to 30 cm of fresh snow above 2200 meters, up to 40 cm on Mont Blanc.

Tuesday

Variable weather. Some showers, and a few sunrays. The snow line near 1400 meters. Max Temp 13 on the plain. -2 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds in the mountains. Expect 1 to 5 cm of snow above 1500 meters.

Wednesday

Variable conditions. Some rain, but also some shine, especially around Lake Leman and in Valais. The snow line near 1200 meters. Max Temp 10 C.

Thursday

Continued variable weather. Snow above 1400 meters. Max Temp 9 C.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Some rain at times. Snow as low as 1000 meters. 8 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Variable cloudiness. Often very cloudy with showers at times. The snow line near 1000 meters.

