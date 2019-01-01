EnglishFranÃ§ais
The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Low Barometric Pressure is favoring wave after wave of cool, damp air, which will cross our country all this week. Colder, with snow at low elevations from Friday.

Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy. Perhaps a few sunrays. Some showers, more notable this afternoon and evening. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1400 meters. Max Temp 13 C. -2 at 2000 meters.   Weak SW winds. Moderate in the mountains.

Wednesday
Clouds and rain, but a few sunrays, especially around Lake Leman and in Valais. 1 to 5 cm of snow above 1200 meters. Max Temp 11 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds in the mountains.

Thursday
Variable conditions. Some showers, but also some sunrays. Snow above 1200 meters. Max Temp 9 C.

Friday & Saturday
Variable Westerly conditions. Often cloudy with rain at times, but also a few sunrays. Snow as low as 900 meters. Max Temp 8 C.

Sunday & Monday
Cloudy. Some rain.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 weather.

 
