LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday

Variable cloudiness today. Showery. 5 to 10 cm of snow in the mountains above 1300 meters. Brief sunny spells, more likely this afternoon. Weather calming this evening and tonight and skies clearing. Max Temp 11 C. -2 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain, moderate this morning, weaker this afternoon. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday

Mostly Cloudy. Some showers. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1300 meters. Max temp 9 C. -3 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate SW in the mountains, strong in the high mountains.

Friday

Variable Westerly weather. Generally cloudy. Rare showers. Snow flurries above 1000 meters. Max Temp 7 C.

Saturday & Sunday

Weather probably calming for the day, but perhaps a sprinkle here or there. The snow line near 1100 meters. 8 C.

Monday &Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy. Some showers, but maybe a few sunrays.

