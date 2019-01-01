EnglishFranÃ§ais
News about RADIO 74
Donate to RADIO 74

Donation RADIO74

More information
Thought for the Day

The good resolutions made in one's own strength avail nothing. - AG 101

Newslettre

LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Wednesday
Variable cloudiness today. Showery. 5 to 10 cm of snow in the mountains above 1300 meters. Brief sunny spells, more likely this afternoon. Weather calming this evening and tonight and skies clearing. Max Temp 11 C. -2 at 2000 meters. SW winds on the plain, moderate this morning, weaker this afternoon. Moderate W winds in the mountains.

Tomorrow Thursday
Mostly Cloudy. Some showers. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1300 meters. Max temp 9 C. -3 at 2000 meters. Weak to moderate SW winds on the plain. Moderate SW in the mountains, strong in the high mountains.

Friday
Variable Westerly weather. Generally cloudy. Rare showers. Snow flurries above 1000 meters. Max Temp 7 C.

Saturday & Sunday
Weather probably calming for the day, but perhaps a sprinkle here or there. The snow line near 1100 meters. 8 C.

Monday &Tuesday
Mostly Cloudy. Some showers, but maybe a few sunrays.

Thatâ€™s LifeStyle 74 Weather.

 
Listen to RADIO 74

Listen RADIO74

listen-EN

RADIO 74 on Facebook

RADIO 74 on FacebookFollow us
@Radio74.org

Main Menu Programme Guide    News about RADIO 74 Financial Support Contact Us    Web Site
Home Sunday News about the station How to support France Newslettre
What is RADIO 74 Monday Donate online Switzerland Listener Survey
Frequencies Tuesday Regular support Form Site Map
Advertisers Wednesday Donations from Switzerland Admin Area
Thursday Donations from France
Friday United States Citizens
Saturday Large Contributions
Our Programmes
We have 3 guests online

RADIO 74 - Copyright Â© 2000-2019. All Rights Reserved.

Webdesign Tirol designed by pc-didi.