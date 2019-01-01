LifeStyle 74 weatherâ€¦

Thursday

Cloudy, rainy this morning. The snow line near 1200 meters. 5 to 10 cm of snow above 1500 meters. This afternoon, some showers interspersed with a few sunrays. Skies covered this evening with rain, more frequent in the Simplon area and Valaisanne Alps. Max Temp 9 C. -2 at 2000 meters. Moderate SW winds. Moderate to strong in the mountains.

Friday

Mostly Cloudy. Some light rain. A few sunrays. Rain more frequent in Simplon and the Valaisanne Alps. 5 to 15 cm. of snow above 1300 meters.

Max Temps 6 to 9 C. Light Bise on the Plateau. Weak to moderate S winds in the mountains.

Sunday

Generally cloudy. Maybe a few sunrays in the morning. Rain during the afternoon. Snow above 1000 meters. Highs 5 to 8 C.

Monday

Cloudy. Brief sunrays. Showers possible. Snow above 1000 meters.

Tuesday

Mostly Cloudy. Maybe some showers.

Wednesday

Cloudy. Some rain, more likely in the Valaisanne Alps.

